Malaysian ringgits to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert MYR to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
601.07 xcd

RM1.000 MYR = $0.6011 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.60110.6011
Low0.57340.5693
Average0.57980.5754
Change4.83%5.56%
1 MYR to XCD stats

The performance of MYR to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6011 and a 30 day low of 0.5734. This means the 30 day average was 0.5798. The change for MYR to XCD was 4.83.

The performance of MYR to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6011 and a 90 day low of 0.5693. This means the 90 day average was 0.5754. The change for MYR to XCD was 5.56.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / East Caribbean Dollar
1 MYR0.60107 XCD
5 MYR3.00534 XCD
10 MYR6.01069 XCD
20 MYR12.02138 XCD
50 MYR30.05345 XCD
100 MYR60.10690 XCD
250 MYR150.26725 XCD
500 MYR300.53450 XCD
1000 MYR601.06900 XCD
2000 MYR1,202.13800 XCD
5000 MYR3,005.34500 XCD
10000 MYR6,010.69000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 XCD1.66370 MYR
5 XCD8.31850 MYR
10 XCD16.63700 MYR
20 XCD33.27400 MYR
50 XCD83.18500 MYR
100 XCD166.37000 MYR
250 XCD415.92500 MYR
500 XCD831.85000 MYR
1000 XCD1,663.70000 MYR
2000 XCD3,327.40000 MYR
5000 XCD8,318.50000 MYR
10000 XCD16,637.00000 MYR