10 Chinese yuan rmb to East Caribbean dollars

Convert CNY to XCD at the real exchange rate

10 cny
3.75 xcd

1.00000 CNY = 0.37533 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CNY0.37533 XCD
5 CNY1.87667 XCD
10 CNY3.75334 XCD
20 CNY7.50668 XCD
50 CNY18.76670 XCD
100 CNY37.53340 XCD
250 CNY93.83350 XCD
500 CNY187.66700 XCD
1000 CNY375.33400 XCD
2000 CNY750.66800 XCD
5000 CNY1876.67000 XCD
10000 CNY3753.34000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XCD2.66430 CNY
5 XCD13.32150 CNY
10 XCD26.64300 CNY
20 XCD53.28600 CNY
50 XCD133.21500 CNY
100 XCD266.43000 CNY
250 XCD666.07500 CNY
500 XCD1332.15000 CNY
1000 XCD2664.30000 CNY
2000 XCD5328.60000 CNY
5000 XCD13321.50000 CNY
10000 XCD26643.00000 CNY