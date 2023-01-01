100 Chinese yuan rmb to East Caribbean dollars

Convert CNY to XCD at the real exchange rate

100 cny
37.82 xcd

1.00000 CNY = 0.37817 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CNY0.37817 XCD
5 CNY1.89084 XCD
10 CNY3.78169 XCD
20 CNY7.56338 XCD
50 CNY18.90845 XCD
100 CNY37.81690 XCD
250 CNY94.54225 XCD
500 CNY189.08450 XCD
1000 CNY378.16900 XCD
2000 CNY756.33800 XCD
5000 CNY1890.84500 XCD
10000 CNY3781.69000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XCD2.64432 CNY
5 XCD13.22160 CNY
10 XCD26.44320 CNY
20 XCD52.88640 CNY
50 XCD132.21600 CNY
100 XCD264.43200 CNY
250 XCD661.08000 CNY
500 XCD1322.16000 CNY
1000 XCD2644.32000 CNY
2000 XCD5288.64000 CNY
5000 XCD13221.60000 CNY
10000 XCD26443.20000 CNY