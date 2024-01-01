Polish zloty to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert PLN to XCD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = $0.6712 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PLN to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XCD
1 PLN to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71020.7102
Low0.67120.6712
Average0.68960.6933
Change-5.49%-2.13%
View full history

1 PLN to XCD stats

The performance of PLN to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7102 and a 30 day low of 0.6712. This means the 30 day average was 0.6896. The change for PLN to XCD was -5.49.

The performance of PLN to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7102 and a 90 day low of 0.6712. This means the 90 day average was 0.6933. The change for PLN to XCD was -2.13.

Track market ratesView PLN to XCD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0720.8661,380.3410.94123.344
1 EUR1.0810.83290.7860.9351,490.5611.81525.208
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1131.1241,791.4714.230.296
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4190.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / East Caribbean Dollar
1 PLN0.67117 XCD
5 PLN3.35587 XCD
10 PLN6.71174 XCD
20 PLN13.42348 XCD
50 PLN33.55870 XCD
100 PLN67.11740 XCD
250 PLN167.79350 XCD
500 PLN335.58700 XCD
1000 PLN671.17400 XCD
2000 PLN1,342.34800 XCD
5000 PLN3,355.87000 XCD
10000 PLN6,711.74000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 XCD1.48993 PLN
5 XCD7.44965 PLN
10 XCD14.89930 PLN
20 XCD29.79860 PLN
50 XCD74.49650 PLN
100 XCD148.99300 PLN
250 XCD372.48250 PLN
500 XCD744.96500 PLN
1000 XCD1,489.93000 PLN
2000 XCD2,979.86000 PLN
5000 XCD7,449.65000 PLN
10000 XCD14,899.30000 PLN