250 East Caribbean dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert XCD to CNY at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = ¥2.639 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
XCD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CNY
1 XCD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.64082.6890
Low2.59672.5967
Average2.61612.6332
Change1.30%-1.74%
1 XCD to CNY stats

The performance of XCD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6408 and a 30 day low of 2.5967. This means the 30 day average was 2.6161. The change for XCD to CNY was 1.30.

The performance of XCD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6890 and a 90 day low of 2.5967. This means the 90 day average was 2.6332. The change for XCD to CNY was -1.74.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XCD2.63867 CNY
5 XCD13.19335 CNY
10 XCD26.38670 CNY
20 XCD52.77340 CNY
50 XCD131.93350 CNY
100 XCD263.86700 CNY
250 XCD659.66750 CNY
500 XCD1,319.33500 CNY
1000 XCD2,638.67000 CNY
2000 XCD5,277.34000 CNY
5000 XCD13,193.35000 CNY
10000 XCD26,386.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CNY0.37898 XCD
5 CNY1.89490 XCD
10 CNY3.78979 XCD
20 CNY7.57958 XCD
50 CNY18.94895 XCD
100 CNY37.89790 XCD
250 CNY94.74475 XCD
500 CNY189.48950 XCD
1000 CNY378.97900 XCD
2000 CNY757.95800 XCD
5000 CNY1,894.89500 XCD
10000 CNY3,789.79000 XCD