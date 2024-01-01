East Caribbean dollars to British pounds sterling today
Convert XCD to GBP at the real exchange rate
XCD to GBP conversion chart
1 XCD = 0.28524 GBP
0
|1 XCD to GBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2868
|0.2920
|Low
|0.2762
|0.2758
|Average
|0.2821
|0.2835
|Change
|2.53%
|-0.90%
|View full history
1 XCD to GBP stats
The performance of XCD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2868 and a 30 day low of 0.2762. This means the 30 day average was 0.2821. The change for XCD to GBP was 2.53.
The performance of XCD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2920 and a 90 day low of 0.2758. This means the 90 day average was 0.2835. The change for XCD to GBP was -0.90.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / East Caribbean Dollar
|1 GBP
|3.50582 XCD
|5 GBP
|17.52910 XCD
|10 GBP
|35.05820 XCD
|20 GBP
|70.11640 XCD
|50 GBP
|175.29100 XCD
|100 GBP
|350.58200 XCD
|250 GBP
|876.45500 XCD
|500 GBP
|1,752.91000 XCD
|1000 GBP
|3,505.82000 XCD
|2000 GBP
|7,011.64000 XCD
|5000 GBP
|17,529.10000 XCD
|10000 GBP
|35,058.20000 XCD