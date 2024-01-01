10 East Caribbean dollars to British pounds sterling

Convert XCD to GBP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = £0.2852 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:04
XCD to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GBP
1 XCD to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28680.2920
Low0.27620.2758
Average0.28210.2835
Change2.53%-0.90%
1 XCD to GBP stats

The performance of XCD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2868 and a 30 day low of 0.2762. This means the 30 day average was 0.2821. The change for XCD to GBP was 2.53.

The performance of XCD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2920 and a 90 day low of 0.2758. This means the 90 day average was 0.2835. The change for XCD to GBP was -0.90.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 XCD0.28524 GBP
5 XCD1.42620 GBP
10 XCD2.85240 GBP
20 XCD5.70480 GBP
50 XCD14.26200 GBP
100 XCD28.52400 GBP
250 XCD71.31000 GBP
500 XCD142.62000 GBP
1000 XCD285.24000 GBP
2000 XCD570.48000 GBP
5000 XCD1,426.20000 GBP
10000 XCD2,852.40000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / East Caribbean Dollar
1 GBP3.50582 XCD
5 GBP17.52910 XCD
10 GBP35.05820 XCD
20 GBP70.11640 XCD
50 GBP175.29100 XCD
100 GBP350.58200 XCD
250 GBP876.45500 XCD
500 GBP1,752.91000 XCD
1000 GBP3,505.82000 XCD
2000 GBP7,011.64000 XCD
5000 GBP17,529.10000 XCD
10000 GBP35,058.20000 XCD