East Caribbean dollar to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 2.639 today, reflecting a 0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.294% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 2.642 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 2.630 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a -0.125% decrease in value.