20 Bulgarian levs to East Caribbean dollars

Convert BGN to XCD at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
30.32 xcd

1.00000 BGN = 1.51600 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BGN1.51600 XCD
5 BGN7.58000 XCD
10 BGN15.16000 XCD
20 BGN30.32000 XCD
50 BGN75.80000 XCD
100 BGN151.60000 XCD
250 BGN379.00000 XCD
500 BGN758.00000 XCD
1000 BGN1516.00000 XCD
2000 BGN3032.00000 XCD
5000 BGN7580.00000 XCD
10000 BGN15160.00000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 XCD0.65963 BGN
5 XCD3.29815 BGN
10 XCD6.59631 BGN
20 XCD13.19262 BGN
50 XCD32.98155 BGN
100 XCD65.96310 BGN
250 XCD164.90775 BGN
500 XCD329.81550 BGN
1000 XCD659.63100 BGN
2000 XCD1319.26200 BGN
5000 XCD3298.15500 BGN
10000 XCD6596.31000 BGN