10 Bulgarian levs to East Caribbean dollars

Convert BGN to XCD at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
15.07 xcd

лв1.000 BGN = $1.507 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.51201.5120
Low1.48901.4745
Average1.50201.4941
Change0.81%1.36%
1 BGN to XCD stats

The performance of BGN to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5120 and a 30 day low of 1.4890. This means the 30 day average was 1.5020. The change for BGN to XCD was 0.81.

The performance of BGN to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5120 and a 90 day low of 1.4745. This means the 90 day average was 1.4941. The change for BGN to XCD was 1.36.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to East Caribbean dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BGN1.50716 XCD
5 BGN7.53580 XCD
10 BGN15.07160 XCD
20 BGN30.14320 XCD
50 BGN75.35800 XCD
100 BGN150.71600 XCD
250 BGN376.79000 XCD
500 BGN753.58000 XCD
1000 BGN1,507.16000 XCD
2000 BGN3,014.32000 XCD
5000 BGN7,535.80000 XCD
10000 BGN15,071.60000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 XCD0.66350 BGN
5 XCD3.31750 BGN
10 XCD6.63500 BGN
20 XCD13.27000 BGN
50 XCD33.17500 BGN
100 XCD66.35000 BGN
250 XCD165.87500 BGN
500 XCD331.75000 BGN
1000 XCD663.50000 BGN
2000 XCD1,327.00000 BGN
5000 XCD3,317.50000 BGN
10000 XCD6,635.00000 BGN