Hungarian forints to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert HUF to XCD at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
74.68 xcd

1.000 HUF = 0.007468 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6321.4721.6590.96718.2
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1261.7241.9431.13221.311
1 USD0.9170.783183.0991.351.5210.88716.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / East Caribbean Dollar
2000 HUF14.93606 XCD
5000 HUF37.34015 XCD
10000 HUF74.68030 XCD
15000 HUF112.02045 XCD
20000 HUF149.36060 XCD
30000 HUF224.04090 XCD
40000 HUF298.72120 XCD
50000 HUF373.40150 XCD
60000 HUF448.08180 XCD
100000 HUF746.80300 XCD
150000 HUF1,120.20450 XCD
200000 HUF1,493.60600 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 XCD133.90400 HUF
5 XCD669.52000 HUF
10 XCD1,339.04000 HUF
20 XCD2,678.08000 HUF
50 XCD6,695.20000 HUF
100 XCD13,390.40000 HUF
250 XCD33,476.00000 HUF
500 XCD66,952.00000 HUF
1000 XCD133,904.00000 HUF
2000 XCD267,808.00000 HUF
5000 XCD669,520.00000 HUF
10000 XCD1,339,040.00000 HUF