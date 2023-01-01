5000 Singapore dollars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert SGD to XCD at the real exchange rate

5,000 sgd
10,116.85 xcd

1.00000 SGD = 2.02337 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 SGD2.02337 XCD
5 SGD10.11685 XCD
10 SGD20.23370 XCD
20 SGD40.46740 XCD
50 SGD101.16850 XCD
100 SGD202.33700 XCD
250 SGD505.84250 XCD
500 SGD1011.68500 XCD
1000 SGD2023.37000 XCD
2000 SGD4046.74000 XCD
5000 SGD10116.85000 XCD
10000 SGD20233.70000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 XCD0.49423 SGD
5 XCD2.47113 SGD
10 XCD4.94225 SGD
20 XCD9.88450 SGD
50 XCD24.71125 SGD
100 XCD49.42250 SGD
250 XCD123.55625 SGD
500 XCD247.11250 SGD
1000 XCD494.22500 SGD
2000 XCD988.45000 SGD
5000 XCD2471.12500 SGD
10000 XCD4942.25000 SGD