100 Hong Kong dollars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert HKD to XCD at the real exchange rate

100 hkd
34.63 xcd

$1.000 HKD = $0.3463 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
HKD to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XCD
1 HKD to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34670.3467
Low0.34590.3455
Average0.34630.3459
Change0.11%0.17%
1 HKD to XCD stats

The performance of HKD to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3467 and a 30 day low of 0.3459. This means the 30 day average was 0.3463. The change for HKD to XCD was 0.11.

The performance of HKD to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3467 and a 90 day low of 0.3455. This means the 90 day average was 0.3459. The change for HKD to XCD was 0.17.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
100 HKD34.62890 XCD
200 HKD69.25780 XCD
300 HKD103.88670 XCD
500 HKD173.14450 XCD
1000 HKD346.28900 XCD
2000 HKD692.57800 XCD
2500 HKD865.72250 XCD
3000 HKD1,038.86700 XCD
4000 HKD1,385.15600 XCD
5000 HKD1,731.44500 XCD
10000 HKD3,462.89000 XCD
20000 HKD6,925.78000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 XCD2.88776 HKD
5 XCD14.43880 HKD
10 XCD28.87760 HKD
20 XCD57.75520 HKD
50 XCD144.38800 HKD
100 XCD288.77600 HKD
250 XCD721.94000 HKD
500 XCD1,443.88000 HKD
1000 XCD2,887.76000 HKD
2000 XCD5,775.52000 HKD
5000 XCD14,438.80000 HKD
10000 XCD28,877.60000 HKD