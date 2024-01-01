Brazilian reais to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert BRL to GTQ at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Q1.337 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:36
BRL to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GTQ
1 BRL to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.36521.4252
Low1.31591.3159
Average1.34281.3764
Change-1.63%-3.39%
1 BRL to GTQ stats

The performance of BRL to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3652 and a 30 day low of 1.3159. This means the 30 day average was 1.3428. The change for BRL to GTQ was -1.63.

The performance of BRL to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4252 and a 90 day low of 1.3159. This means the 90 day average was 1.3764. The change for BRL to GTQ was -3.39.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3531.4781.6230.93621.317
1 GBP1.19811.268107.041.7711.9441.12125.537
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.133
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BRL1.33675 GTQ
5 BRL6.68375 GTQ
10 BRL13.36750 GTQ
20 BRL26.73500 GTQ
50 BRL66.83750 GTQ
100 BRL133.67500 GTQ
250 BRL334.18750 GTQ
500 BRL668.37500 GTQ
1000 BRL1,336.75000 GTQ
2000 BRL2,673.50000 GTQ
5000 BRL6,683.75000 GTQ
10000 BRL13,367.50000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Brazilian Real
1 GTQ0.74809 BRL
5 GTQ3.74043 BRL
10 GTQ7.48085 BRL
20 GTQ14.96170 BRL
50 GTQ37.40425 BRL
100 GTQ74.80850 BRL
250 GTQ187.02125 BRL
500 GTQ374.04250 BRL
1000 GTQ748.08500 BRL
2000 GTQ1,496.17000 BRL
5000 GTQ3,740.42500 BRL
10000 GTQ7,480.85000 BRL