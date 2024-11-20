Hong Kong dollars to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert HKD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Q0.9913 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
HKD to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GTQ
1 HKD to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.99540.9963
Low0.99130.9908
Average0.99360.9934
Change-0.32%-0.11%
1 HKD to GTQ stats

The performance of HKD to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9954 and a 30 day low of 0.9913. This means the 30 day average was 0.9936. The change for HKD to GTQ was -0.32.

The performance of HKD to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9963 and a 90 day low of 0.9908. This means the 90 day average was 0.9934. The change for HKD to GTQ was -0.11.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
100 HKD99.13240 GTQ
200 HKD198.26480 GTQ
300 HKD297.39720 GTQ
500 HKD495.66200 GTQ
1000 HKD991.32400 GTQ
2000 HKD1,982.64800 GTQ
2500 HKD2,478.31000 GTQ
3000 HKD2,973.97200 GTQ
4000 HKD3,965.29600 GTQ
5000 HKD4,956.62000 GTQ
10000 HKD9,913.24000 GTQ
20000 HKD19,826.48000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GTQ1.00875 HKD
5 GTQ5.04375 HKD
10 GTQ10.08750 HKD
20 GTQ20.17500 HKD
50 GTQ50.43750 HKD
100 GTQ100.87500 HKD
250 GTQ252.18750 HKD
500 GTQ504.37500 HKD
1000 GTQ1,008.75000 HKD
2000 GTQ2,017.50000 HKD
5000 GTQ5,043.75000 HKD
10000 GTQ10,087.50000 HKD