홍콩 달러 → 과테말라 케찰

실제 환율로 HKD → GTQ 변환

1,000 hkd
1,000.33 gtq

1.00000 HKD = 1.00033 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:24
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859951.0979591.14261.467031.633730.9330118.6288
1 GBP1.1628611.27675105.9851.705931.899781.0849621.6625
1 USD0.91080.783239183.01161.336151.487980.849816.9669
1 INR0.01097180.009435290.012046510.01609590.0179250.01023710.204392

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

홍콩 달러 → 과테말라 케찰 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GTQ을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HKD → GTQ 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 홍콩 달러 / 과테말라 케찰
100 HKD100.03300 GTQ
200 HKD200.06600 GTQ
300 HKD300.09900 GTQ
500 HKD500.16500 GTQ
1000 HKD1000.33000 GTQ
2000 HKD2000.66000 GTQ
2500 HKD2500.82500 GTQ
3000 HKD3000.99000 GTQ
4000 HKD4001.32000 GTQ
5000 HKD5001.65000 GTQ
10000 HKD10003.30000 GTQ
20000 HKD20006.60000 GTQ
환율 과테말라 케찰 / 홍콩 달러
1 GTQ0.99967 HKD
5 GTQ4.99836 HKD
10 GTQ9.99673 HKD
20 GTQ19.99346 HKD
50 GTQ49.98365 HKD
100 GTQ99.96730 HKD
250 GTQ249.91825 HKD
500 GTQ499.83650 HKD
1000 GTQ999.67300 HKD
2000 GTQ1999.34600 HKD
5000 GTQ4998.36500 HKD
10000 GTQ9996.73000 HKD