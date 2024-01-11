뉴질랜드 달러 → 과테말라 케찰

실제 환율로 NZD → GTQ 변환

1,000 nzd
4,850.71 gtq

1.00000 NZD = 4.85071 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 과테말라 케찰
1 NZD4.85071 GTQ
5 NZD24.25355 GTQ
10 NZD48.50710 GTQ
20 NZD97.01420 GTQ
50 NZD242.53550 GTQ
100 NZD485.07100 GTQ
250 NZD1212.67750 GTQ
500 NZD2425.35500 GTQ
1000 NZD4850.71000 GTQ
2000 NZD9701.42000 GTQ
5000 NZD24253.55000 GTQ
10000 NZD48507.10000 GTQ
환율 과테말라 케찰 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 GTQ0.20616 NZD
5 GTQ1.03077 NZD
10 GTQ2.06155 NZD
20 GTQ4.12310 NZD
50 GTQ10.30775 NZD
100 GTQ20.61550 NZD
250 GTQ51.53875 NZD
500 GTQ103.07750 NZD
1000 GTQ206.15500 NZD
2000 GTQ412.31000 NZD
5000 GTQ1030.77500 NZD
10000 GTQ2061.55000 NZD