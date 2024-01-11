중국 위안화 → 과테말라 케찰

실제 환율로 CNY → GTQ 변환

1000 cny
1090.17 gtq

1.00000 CNY = 1.09017 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 과테말라 케찰 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GTQ을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → GTQ 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 과테말라 케찰
1 CNY1.09017 GTQ
5 CNY5.45085 GTQ
10 CNY10.90170 GTQ
20 CNY21.80340 GTQ
50 CNY54.50850 GTQ
100 CNY109.01700 GTQ
250 CNY272.54250 GTQ
500 CNY545.08500 GTQ
1000 CNY1090.17000 GTQ
2000 CNY2180.34000 GTQ
5000 CNY5450.85000 GTQ
10000 CNY10901.70000 GTQ
환율 과테말라 케찰 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GTQ0.91729 CNY
5 GTQ4.58643 CNY
10 GTQ9.17287 CNY
20 GTQ18.34574 CNY
50 GTQ45.86435 CNY
100 GTQ91.72870 CNY
250 GTQ229.32175 CNY
500 GTQ458.64350 CNY
1000 GTQ917.28700 CNY
2000 GTQ1834.57400 CNY
5000 GTQ4586.43500 CNY
10000 GTQ9172.87000 CNY