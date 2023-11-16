Chinese yuan rmb to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert CNY to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,080.81 gtq

1.00000 CNY = 1.08081 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.086390.38851.494481.677170.964518.7199
1 GBP1.1440311.24275103.4061.709711.918711.1034221.4159
1 USD0.920550.804667183.20771.375751.543920.887917.2327
1 INR0.01106340.009670580.012018110.01653390.01855510.01067090.207105

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CNY1.08081 GTQ
5 CNY5.40405 GTQ
10 CNY10.80810 GTQ
20 CNY21.61620 GTQ
50 CNY54.04050 GTQ
100 CNY108.08100 GTQ
250 CNY270.20250 GTQ
500 CNY540.40500 GTQ
1000 CNY1080.81000 GTQ
2000 CNY2161.62000 GTQ
5000 CNY5404.05000 GTQ
10000 CNY10808.10000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GTQ0.92523 CNY
5 GTQ4.62615 CNY
10 GTQ9.25230 CNY
20 GTQ18.50460 CNY
50 GTQ46.26150 CNY
100 GTQ92.52300 CNY
250 GTQ231.30750 CNY
500 GTQ462.61500 CNY
1000 GTQ925.23000 CNY
2000 GTQ1850.46000 CNY
5000 GTQ4626.15000 CNY
10000 GTQ9252.30000 CNY