1.00000 BGN = 4.34129 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BGN4.34129 GTQ
5 BGN21.70645 GTQ
10 BGN43.41290 GTQ
20 BGN86.82580 GTQ
50 BGN217.06450 GTQ
100 BGN434.12900 GTQ
250 BGN1085.32250 GTQ
500 BGN2170.64500 GTQ
1000 BGN4341.29000 GTQ
2000 BGN8682.58000 GTQ
5000 BGN21706.45000 GTQ
10000 BGN43412.90000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bulgarian Lev
1 GTQ0.23035 BGN
5 GTQ1.15173 BGN
10 GTQ2.30346 BGN
20 GTQ4.60692 BGN
50 GTQ11.51730 BGN
100 GTQ23.03460 BGN
250 GTQ57.58650 BGN
500 GTQ115.17300 BGN
1000 GTQ230.34600 BGN
2000 GTQ460.69200 BGN
5000 GTQ1151.73000 BGN
10000 GTQ2303.46000 BGN