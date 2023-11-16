Swiss francs to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert CHF to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
8836.21 gtq

1.00000 CHF = 8.83621 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.0886590.61981.497221.677810.964418.7811
1 GBP1.1432511.2445103.5931.711561.918011.1025521.4697
1 USD0.918550.803536183.24051.37531.541190.885917.2517
1 INR0.01103510.009653180.012013410.0165220.01851490.01064270.207251

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CHF8.83621 GTQ
5 CHF44.18105 GTQ
10 CHF88.36210 GTQ
20 CHF176.72420 GTQ
50 CHF441.81050 GTQ
100 CHF883.62100 GTQ
250 CHF2209.05250 GTQ
500 CHF4418.10500 GTQ
1000 CHF8836.21000 GTQ
2000 CHF17672.42000 GTQ
5000 CHF44181.05000 GTQ
10000 CHF88362.10000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Swiss Franc
1 GTQ0.11317 CHF
5 GTQ0.56585 CHF
10 GTQ1.13171 CHF
20 GTQ2.26342 CHF
50 GTQ5.65855 CHF
100 GTQ11.31710 CHF
250 GTQ28.29275 CHF
500 GTQ56.58550 CHF
1000 GTQ113.17100 CHF
2000 GTQ226.34200 CHF
5000 GTQ565.85500 CHF
10000 GTQ1131.71000 CHF