Canadian dollars to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert CAD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
5,699.73 gtq

1.00000 CAD = 5.69973 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.0876590.52821.494161.675110.9646518.7876
1 GBP1.1432511.2434103.4921.708121.914991.1028421.478
1 USD0.919450.804246183.23281.373751.540120.8871517.2736
1 INR0.01104630.009662610.012014510.01650490.01850380.01065870.207534

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CAD5.69973 GTQ
5 CAD28.49865 GTQ
10 CAD56.99730 GTQ
20 CAD113.99460 GTQ
50 CAD284.98650 GTQ
100 CAD569.97300 GTQ
250 CAD1424.93250 GTQ
500 CAD2849.86500 GTQ
1000 CAD5699.73000 GTQ
2000 CAD11399.46000 GTQ
5000 CAD28498.65000 GTQ
10000 CAD56997.30000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Canadian Dollar
1 GTQ0.17545 CAD
5 GTQ0.87723 CAD
10 GTQ1.75447 CAD
20 GTQ3.50894 CAD
50 GTQ8.77235 CAD
100 GTQ17.54470 CAD
250 GTQ43.86175 CAD
500 GTQ87.72350 CAD
1000 GTQ175.44700 CAD
2000 GTQ350.89400 CAD
5000 GTQ877.23500 CAD
10000 GTQ1754.47000 CAD