Q1.000 GTQ = C$0.1758 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:06
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Canadian Dollar
1 GTQ0.17583 CAD
5 GTQ0.87913 CAD
10 GTQ1.75825 CAD
20 GTQ3.51650 CAD
50 GTQ8.79125 CAD
100 GTQ17.58250 CAD
250 GTQ43.95625 CAD
500 GTQ87.91250 CAD
1000 GTQ175.82500 CAD
2000 GTQ351.65000 CAD
5000 GTQ879.12500 CAD
10000 GTQ1,758.25000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CAD5.68747 GTQ
5 CAD28.43735 GTQ
10 CAD56.87470 GTQ
20 CAD113.74940 GTQ
50 CAD284.37350 GTQ
100 CAD568.74700 GTQ
250 CAD1,421.86750 GTQ
500 CAD2,843.73500 GTQ
1000 CAD5,687.47000 GTQ
2000 CAD11,374.94000 GTQ
5000 CAD28,437.35000 GTQ
10000 CAD56,874.70000 GTQ