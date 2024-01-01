5 Guatemalan quetzals to Canadian dollars

Convert GTQ to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 gtq
0.88 cad

Q1.000 GTQ = C$0.1758 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:07
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Canadian Dollar
1 GTQ0.17584 CAD
5 GTQ0.87919 CAD
10 GTQ1.75838 CAD
20 GTQ3.51676 CAD
50 GTQ8.79190 CAD
100 GTQ17.58380 CAD
250 GTQ43.95950 CAD
500 GTQ87.91900 CAD
1000 GTQ175.83800 CAD
2000 GTQ351.67600 CAD
5000 GTQ879.19000 CAD
10000 GTQ1,758.38000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CAD5.68705 GTQ
5 CAD28.43525 GTQ
10 CAD56.87050 GTQ
20 CAD113.74100 GTQ
50 CAD284.35250 GTQ
100 CAD568.70500 GTQ
250 CAD1,421.76250 GTQ
500 CAD2,843.52500 GTQ
1000 CAD5,687.05000 GTQ
2000 CAD11,374.10000 GTQ
5000 CAD28,435.25000 GTQ
10000 CAD56,870.50000 GTQ