Australian dollars to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert AUD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
5083.89 gtq

1.00000 AUD = 5.08389 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085190.3121.486591.67080.964218.7474
1 GBP1.1437711.241103.2871.700171.910851.1028321.4409
1 USD0.921550.805802183.22921.371.539760.888617.2771
1 INR0.01107270.009681720.01201510.01646060.01850030.01067650.207585

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 AUD5.08389 GTQ
5 AUD25.41945 GTQ
10 AUD50.83890 GTQ
20 AUD101.67780 GTQ
50 AUD254.19450 GTQ
100 AUD508.38900 GTQ
250 AUD1270.97250 GTQ
500 AUD2541.94500 GTQ
1000 AUD5083.89000 GTQ
2000 AUD10167.78000 GTQ
5000 AUD25419.45000 GTQ
10000 AUD50838.90000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Australian Dollar
1 GTQ0.19670 AUD
5 GTQ0.98350 AUD
10 GTQ1.96700 AUD
20 GTQ3.93400 AUD
50 GTQ9.83500 AUD
100 GTQ19.67000 AUD
250 GTQ49.17500 AUD
500 GTQ98.35000 AUD
1000 GTQ196.70000 AUD
2000 GTQ393.40000 AUD
5000 GTQ983.50000 AUD
10000 GTQ1967.00000 AUD