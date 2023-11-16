Brazilian reais to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert BRL to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
1612.61 gtq

1.00000 BRL = 1.61261 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
How to convert Brazilian reais to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BRL1.61261 GTQ
5 BRL8.06305 GTQ
10 BRL16.12610 GTQ
20 BRL32.25220 GTQ
50 BRL80.63050 GTQ
100 BRL161.26100 GTQ
250 BRL403.15250 GTQ
500 BRL806.30500 GTQ
1000 BRL1612.61000 GTQ
2000 BRL3225.22000 GTQ
5000 BRL8063.05000 GTQ
10000 BRL16126.10000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Brazilian Real
1 GTQ0.62011 BRL
5 GTQ3.10057 BRL
10 GTQ6.20114 BRL
20 GTQ12.40228 BRL
50 GTQ31.00570 BRL
100 GTQ62.01140 BRL
250 GTQ155.02850 BRL
500 GTQ310.05700 BRL
1000 GTQ620.11400 BRL
2000 GTQ1240.22800 BRL
5000 GTQ3100.57000 BRL
10000 GTQ6201.14000 BRL