Bulgarian levs to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert BGN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
4,325.10 gtq

1.000 BGN = 4.325 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6581.361.5351.3440.78818.937
1 EUR1.08411.7981.4751.6641.4580.85420.535
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9260.8110.47511.422
1 CAD0.7350.6781.21911.1290.9890.57913.925

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BGN4.32510 GTQ
5 BGN21.62550 GTQ
10 BGN43.25100 GTQ
20 BGN86.50200 GTQ
50 BGN216.25500 GTQ
100 BGN432.51000 GTQ
250 BGN1,081.27500 GTQ
500 BGN2,162.55000 GTQ
1000 BGN4,325.10000 GTQ
2000 BGN8,650.20000 GTQ
5000 BGN21,625.50000 GTQ
10000 BGN43,251.00000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bulgarian Lev
1 GTQ0.23121 BGN
5 GTQ1.15605 BGN
10 GTQ2.31209 BGN
20 GTQ4.62418 BGN
50 GTQ11.56045 BGN
100 GTQ23.12090 BGN
250 GTQ57.80225 BGN
500 GTQ115.60450 BGN
1000 GTQ231.20900 BGN
2000 GTQ462.41800 BGN
5000 GTQ1,156.04500 BGN
10000 GTQ2,312.09000 BGN