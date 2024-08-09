20 Bulgarian levs to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert BGN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
86.49 gtq

лв1.000 BGN = Q4.325 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
BGN to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.33734.3373
Low4.27334.2420
Average4.31324.2956
Change0.65%1.06%
1 BGN to GTQ stats

The performance of BGN to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3373 and a 30 day low of 4.2733. This means the 30 day average was 4.3132. The change for BGN to GTQ was 0.65.

The performance of BGN to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3373 and a 90 day low of 4.2420. This means the 90 day average was 4.2956. The change for BGN to GTQ was 1.06.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BGN4.32451 GTQ
5 BGN21.62255 GTQ
10 BGN43.24510 GTQ
20 BGN86.49020 GTQ
50 BGN216.22550 GTQ
100 BGN432.45100 GTQ
250 BGN1,081.12750 GTQ
500 BGN2,162.25500 GTQ
1000 BGN4,324.51000 GTQ
2000 BGN8,649.02000 GTQ
5000 BGN21,622.55000 GTQ
10000 BGN43,245.10000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bulgarian Lev
1 GTQ0.23124 BGN
5 GTQ1.15620 BGN
10 GTQ2.31240 BGN
20 GTQ4.62480 BGN
50 GTQ11.56200 BGN
100 GTQ23.12400 BGN
250 GTQ57.81000 BGN
500 GTQ115.62000 BGN
1000 GTQ231.24000 BGN
2000 GTQ462.48000 BGN
5000 GTQ1,156.20000 BGN
10000 GTQ2,312.40000 BGN