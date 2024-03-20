Danish kroner to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert DKK to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
1,134.25 gtq

1.000 DKK = 1.134 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:07
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.08511.3570.854302.1831.66311.5890.24
1 USD0.922110.4710.787278.61.53310.67683.197
1 SEK0.0880.09610.07526.6080.1461.027.946
1 GBP1.1711.2713.31353.8781.94713.561105.677

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 DKK1.13425 GTQ
5 DKK5.67125 GTQ
10 DKK11.34250 GTQ
20 DKK22.68500 GTQ
50 DKK56.71250 GTQ
100 DKK113.42500 GTQ
250 DKK283.56250 GTQ
500 DKK567.12500 GTQ
1000 DKK1,134.25000 GTQ
2000 DKK2,268.50000 GTQ
5000 DKK5,671.25000 GTQ
10000 DKK11,342.50000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Danish Krone
1 GTQ0.88164 DKK
5 GTQ4.40820 DKK
10 GTQ8.81640 DKK
20 GTQ17.63280 DKK
50 GTQ44.08200 DKK
100 GTQ88.16400 DKK
250 GTQ220.41000 DKK
500 GTQ440.82000 DKK
1000 GTQ881.64000 DKK
2000 GTQ1,763.28000 DKK
5000 GTQ4,408.20000 DKK
10000 GTQ8,816.40000 DKK