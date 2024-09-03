Swedish kronor to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert SEK to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
750.41 gtq

kr1.000 SEK = Q0.7504 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
SEK to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GTQ
1 SEK to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76140.7614
Low0.73160.7149
Average0.74690.7382
Change2.57%0.36%
1 SEK to GTQ stats

The performance of SEK to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7614 and a 30 day low of 0.7316. This means the 30 day average was 0.7469. The change for SEK to GTQ was 2.57.

The performance of SEK to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7614 and a 90 day low of 0.7149. This means the 90 day average was 0.7382. The change for SEK to GTQ was 0.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9531.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7391.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0881.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SEK0.75041 GTQ
5 SEK3.75202 GTQ
10 SEK7.50405 GTQ
20 SEK15.00810 GTQ
50 SEK37.52025 GTQ
100 SEK75.04050 GTQ
250 SEK187.60125 GTQ
500 SEK375.20250 GTQ
1000 SEK750.40500 GTQ
2000 SEK1,500.81000 GTQ
5000 SEK3,752.02500 GTQ
10000 SEK7,504.05000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Swedish Krona
1 GTQ1.33261 SEK
5 GTQ6.66305 SEK
10 GTQ13.32610 SEK
20 GTQ26.65220 SEK
50 GTQ66.63050 SEK
100 GTQ133.26100 SEK
250 GTQ333.15250 SEK
500 GTQ666.30500 SEK
1000 GTQ1,332.61000 SEK
2000 GTQ2,665.22000 SEK
5000 GTQ6,663.05000 SEK
10000 GTQ13,326.10000 SEK