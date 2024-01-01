Swedish kronor to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert SEK to GTQ at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = Q0.7006 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:09
SEK to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 SEK to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73320.7669
Low0.70060.7006
Average0.71700.7403
Change-4.45%-7.88%
1 SEK to GTQ stats

The performance of SEK to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7332 and a 30 day low of 0.7006. This means the 30 day average was 0.7170. The change for SEK to GTQ was -4.45.

The performance of SEK to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7669 and a 90 day low of 0.7006. This means the 90 day average was 0.7403. The change for SEK to GTQ was -7.88.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SEK0.70057 GTQ
5 SEK3.50283 GTQ
10 SEK7.00565 GTQ
20 SEK14.01130 GTQ
50 SEK35.02825 GTQ
100 SEK70.05650 GTQ
250 SEK175.14125 GTQ
500 SEK350.28250 GTQ
1000 SEK700.56500 GTQ
2000 SEK1,401.13000 GTQ
5000 SEK3,502.82500 GTQ
10000 SEK7,005.65000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Swedish Krona
1 GTQ1.42742 SEK
5 GTQ7.13710 SEK
10 GTQ14.27420 SEK
20 GTQ28.54840 SEK
50 GTQ71.37100 SEK
100 GTQ142.74200 SEK
250 GTQ356.85500 SEK
500 GTQ713.71000 SEK
1000 GTQ1,427.42000 SEK
2000 GTQ2,854.84000 SEK
5000 GTQ7,137.10000 SEK
10000 GTQ14,274.20000 SEK