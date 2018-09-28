20 Guatemalan quetzals to Swedish kronor

Convert GTQ to SEK at the real exchange rate

20 gtq
28.18 sek

1.00000 GTQ = 1.40892 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GTQ to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.868751.0481587.19641.438011.662810.966918.5185
1GBP1.1510811.20645100.3661.655191.913941.1129821.3153
1USD0.954050.828878183.19081.371951.586420.922417.6678
1INR0.01146840.009963580.012020610.01649160.01906970.01108780.212377

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Swedish Krona
1 GTQ1.40892 SEK
5 GTQ7.04460 SEK
10 GTQ14.08920 SEK
20 GTQ28.17840 SEK
50 GTQ70.44600 SEK
100 GTQ140.89200 SEK
250 GTQ352.23000 SEK
500 GTQ704.46000 SEK
1000 GTQ1408.92000 SEK
2000 GTQ2817.84000 SEK
5000 GTQ7044.60000 SEK
10000 GTQ14089.20000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SEK0.70976 GTQ
5 SEK3.54882 GTQ
10 SEK7.09763 GTQ
20 SEK14.19526 GTQ
50 SEK35.48815 GTQ
100 SEK70.97630 GTQ
250 SEK177.44075 GTQ
500 SEK354.88150 GTQ
1000 SEK709.76300 GTQ
2000 SEK1419.52600 GTQ
5000 SEK3548.81500 GTQ
10000 SEK7097.63000 GTQ