Guatemalan quetzals to Japanese yen today

Convert GTQ to JPY at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = ¥20.14 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
GTQ to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 GTQ to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.268220.2682
Low19.482418.2058
Average19.832619.1309
Change3.35%6.55%
1 GTQ to JPY stats

The performance of GTQ to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.2682 and a 30 day low of 19.4824. This means the 30 day average was 19.8326. The change for GTQ to JPY was 3.35.

The performance of GTQ to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.2682 and a 90 day low of 18.2058. This means the 90 day average was 19.1309. The change for GTQ to JPY was 6.55.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Japanese Yen
1 GTQ20.14130 JPY
5 GTQ100.70650 JPY
10 GTQ201.41300 JPY
20 GTQ402.82600 JPY
50 GTQ1,007.06500 JPY
100 GTQ2,014.13000 JPY
250 GTQ5,035.32500 JPY
500 GTQ10,070.65000 JPY
1000 GTQ20,141.30000 JPY
2000 GTQ40,282.60000 JPY
5000 GTQ100,706.50000 JPY
10000 GTQ201,413.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Guatemalan Quetzal
100 JPY4.96491 GTQ
1000 JPY49.64910 GTQ
1500 JPY74.47365 GTQ
2000 JPY99.29820 GTQ
3000 JPY148.94730 GTQ
5000 JPY248.24550 GTQ
5400 JPY268.10514 GTQ
10000 JPY496.49100 GTQ
15000 JPY744.73650 GTQ
20000 JPY992.98200 GTQ
25000 JPY1,241.22750 GTQ
30000 JPY1,489.47300 GTQ