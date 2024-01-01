Guatemalan quetzals to Japanese yen today
Convert GTQ to JPY at the real exchange rate
GTQ to JPY conversion chart
1 GTQ = 20.14130 JPY
0
|1 GTQ to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|20.2682
|20.2682
|Low
|19.4824
|18.2058
|Average
|19.8326
|19.1309
|Change
|3.35%
|6.55%
|View full history
1 GTQ to JPY stats
The performance of GTQ to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.2682 and a 30 day low of 19.4824. This means the 30 day average was 19.8326. The change for GTQ to JPY was 3.35.
The performance of GTQ to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.2682 and a 90 day low of 18.2058. This means the 90 day average was 19.1309. The change for GTQ to JPY was 6.55.
|Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Japanese Yen
|1 GTQ
|20.14130 JPY
|5 GTQ
|100.70650 JPY
|10 GTQ
|201.41300 JPY
|20 GTQ
|402.82600 JPY
|50 GTQ
|1,007.06500 JPY
|100 GTQ
|2,014.13000 JPY
|250 GTQ
|5,035.32500 JPY
|500 GTQ
|10,070.65000 JPY
|1000 GTQ
|20,141.30000 JPY
|2000 GTQ
|40,282.60000 JPY
|5000 GTQ
|100,706.50000 JPY
|10000 GTQ
|201,413.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Guatemalan Quetzal
|100 JPY
|4.96491 GTQ
|1000 JPY
|49.64910 GTQ
|1500 JPY
|74.47365 GTQ
|2000 JPY
|99.29820 GTQ
|3000 JPY
|148.94730 GTQ
|5000 JPY
|248.24550 GTQ
|5400 JPY
|268.10514 GTQ
|10000 JPY
|496.49100 GTQ
|15000 JPY
|744.73650 GTQ
|20000 JPY
|992.98200 GTQ
|25000 JPY
|1,241.22750 GTQ
|30000 JPY
|1,489.47300 GTQ