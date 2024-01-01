Guatemalan quetzals to US dollars today

Convert GTQ to USD at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = $0.1296 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
GTQ to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

USD
1 GTQ to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12960.1296
Low0.12930.1291
Average0.12940.1294
Change0.21%0.30%
1 GTQ to USD stats

The performance of GTQ to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1296 and a 30 day low of 0.1293. This means the 30 day average was 0.1294. The change for GTQ to USD was 0.21.

The performance of GTQ to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1296 and a 90 day low of 0.1291. This means the 90 day average was 0.1294. The change for GTQ to USD was 0.30.

1 EUR10.8331.05989.3781.4781.6220.93621.3
1 GBP1.211.271107.2511.7731.9461.12325.559
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5310.88420.11
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / US Dollar
1 GTQ0.12962 USD
5 GTQ0.64811 USD
10 GTQ1.29622 USD
20 GTQ2.59244 USD
50 GTQ6.48110 USD
100 GTQ12.96220 USD
250 GTQ32.40550 USD
500 GTQ64.81100 USD
1000 GTQ129.62200 USD
2000 GTQ259.24400 USD
5000 GTQ648.11000 USD
10000 GTQ1,296.22000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 USD7.71473 GTQ
5 USD38.57365 GTQ
10 USD77.14730 GTQ
20 USD154.29460 GTQ
50 USD385.73650 GTQ
100 USD771.47300 GTQ
250 USD1,928.68250 GTQ
500 USD3,857.36500 GTQ
1000 USD7,714.73000 GTQ
2000 USD15,429.46000 GTQ
5000 USD38,573.65000 GTQ
10000 USD77,147.30000 GTQ