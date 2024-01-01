Guatemalan quetzals to Euros today

Convert GTQ to EUR at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = €0.1224 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
GTQ to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 GTQ to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12300.1230
Low0.11850.1154
Average0.12050.1182
Change2.35%5.28%
1 GTQ to EUR stats

The performance of GTQ to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1230 and a 30 day low of 0.1185. This means the 30 day average was 0.1205. The change for GTQ to EUR was 2.35.

The performance of GTQ to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1230 and a 90 day low of 0.1154. This means the 90 day average was 0.1182. The change for GTQ to EUR was 5.28.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05989.3441.4781.6220.93621.309
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0741.7711.9441.12225.538
1 USD0.9450.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.127
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Euro
1 GTQ0.12239 EUR
5 GTQ0.61196 EUR
10 GTQ1.22391 EUR
20 GTQ2.44782 EUR
50 GTQ6.11955 EUR
100 GTQ12.23910 EUR
250 GTQ30.59775 EUR
500 GTQ61.19550 EUR
1000 GTQ122.39100 EUR
2000 GTQ244.78200 EUR
5000 GTQ611.95500 EUR
10000 GTQ1,223.91000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 EUR8.17055 GTQ
5 EUR40.85275 GTQ
10 EUR81.70550 GTQ
20 EUR163.41100 GTQ
50 EUR408.52750 GTQ
100 EUR817.05500 GTQ
250 EUR2,042.63750 GTQ
500 EUR4,085.27500 GTQ
1000 EUR8,170.55000 GTQ
2000 EUR16,341.10000 GTQ
5000 EUR40,852.75000 GTQ
10000 EUR81,705.50000 GTQ