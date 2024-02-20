250 Swedish kronor to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert SEK to GTQ at the real exchange rate

250 sek
188.11 gtq

1.00000 SEK = 0.75242 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856291.0808589.57091.461691.649770.95306518.4436
1 GBP1.1678311.26225104.6041.7071.926661.1130221.539
1 USD0.92520.792236182.87081.352351.526370.8817517.064
1 INR0.01116430.009559890.01206710.01631880.01841860.01064010.205911

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SEK0.75242 GTQ
5 SEK3.76211 GTQ
10 SEK7.52423 GTQ
20 SEK15.04846 GTQ
50 SEK37.62115 GTQ
100 SEK75.24230 GTQ
250 SEK188.10575 GTQ
500 SEK376.21150 GTQ
1000 SEK752.42300 GTQ
2000 SEK1504.84600 GTQ
5000 SEK3762.11500 GTQ
10000 SEK7524.23000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Swedish Krona
1 GTQ1.32904 SEK
5 GTQ6.64520 SEK
10 GTQ13.29040 SEK
20 GTQ26.58080 SEK
50 GTQ66.45200 SEK
100 GTQ132.90400 SEK
250 GTQ332.26000 SEK
500 GTQ664.52000 SEK
1000 GTQ1329.04000 SEK
2000 GTQ2658.08000 SEK
5000 GTQ6645.20000 SEK
10000 GTQ13290.40000 SEK