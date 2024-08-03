Chinese yuan rmb to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert CNY to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,080.96 gtq

¥1.000 CNY = Q1.081 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.08101.0810
Low1.06611.0661
Average1.06891.0711
Change1.13%0.68%
1 CNY to GTQ stats

The performance of CNY to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0810 and a 30 day low of 1.0661. This means the 30 day average was 1.0689. The change for CNY to GTQ was 1.13.

The performance of CNY to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0810 and a 90 day low of 1.0661. This means the 90 day average was 1.0711. The change for CNY to GTQ was 0.68.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CNY1.08096 GTQ
5 CNY5.40480 GTQ
10 CNY10.80960 GTQ
20 CNY21.61920 GTQ
50 CNY54.04800 GTQ
100 CNY108.09600 GTQ
250 CNY270.24000 GTQ
500 CNY540.48000 GTQ
1000 CNY1,080.96000 GTQ
2000 CNY2,161.92000 GTQ
5000 CNY5,404.80000 GTQ
10000 CNY10,809.60000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GTQ0.92511 CNY
5 GTQ4.62553 CNY
10 GTQ9.25105 CNY
20 GTQ18.50210 CNY
50 GTQ46.25525 CNY
100 GTQ92.51050 CNY
250 GTQ231.27625 CNY
500 GTQ462.55250 CNY
1000 GTQ925.10500 CNY
2000 GTQ1,850.21000 CNY
5000 GTQ4,625.52500 CNY
10000 GTQ9,251.05000 CNY