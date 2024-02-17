10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert CNY to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
10,855.50 gtq

1.00000 CNY = 1.08555 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CNY1.08555 GTQ
5 CNY5.42775 GTQ
10 CNY10.85550 GTQ
20 CNY21.71100 GTQ
50 CNY54.27750 GTQ
100 CNY108.55500 GTQ
250 CNY271.38750 GTQ
500 CNY542.77500 GTQ
1000 CNY1085.55000 GTQ
2000 CNY2171.10000 GTQ
5000 CNY5427.75000 GTQ
10000 CNY10855.50000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GTQ0.92119 CNY
5 GTQ4.60597 CNY
10 GTQ9.21195 CNY
20 GTQ18.42390 CNY
50 GTQ46.05975 CNY
100 GTQ92.11950 CNY
250 GTQ230.29875 CNY
500 GTQ460.59750 CNY
1000 GTQ921.19500 CNY
2000 GTQ1842.39000 CNY
5000 GTQ4605.97500 CNY
10000 GTQ9211.95000 CNY