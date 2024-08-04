Turkish liras to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert TRY to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
233.30 gtq

TL1.000 TRY = Q0.2333 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53
TRY to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23800.2415
Low0.23330.2333
Average0.23520.2380
Change-1.99%-3.10%
1 TRY to GTQ stats

The performance of TRY to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2380 and a 30 day low of 0.2333. This means the 30 day average was 0.2352. The change for TRY to GTQ was -1.99.

The performance of TRY to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2415 and a 90 day low of 0.2333. This means the 90 day average was 0.2380. The change for TRY to GTQ was -3.10.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 TRY0.23330 GTQ
5 TRY1.16648 GTQ
10 TRY2.33296 GTQ
20 TRY4.66592 GTQ
50 TRY11.66480 GTQ
100 TRY23.32960 GTQ
250 TRY58.32400 GTQ
500 TRY116.64800 GTQ
1000 TRY233.29600 GTQ
2000 TRY466.59200 GTQ
5000 TRY1,166.48000 GTQ
10000 TRY2,332.96000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Turkish Lira
1 GTQ4.28641 TRY
5 GTQ21.43205 TRY
10 GTQ42.86410 TRY
20 GTQ85.72820 TRY
50 GTQ214.32050 TRY
100 GTQ428.64100 TRY
250 GTQ1,071.60250 TRY
500 GTQ2,143.20500 TRY
1000 GTQ4,286.41000 TRY
2000 GTQ8,572.82000 TRY
5000 GTQ21,432.05000 TRY
10000 GTQ42,864.10000 TRY