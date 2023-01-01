10 Guatemalan quetzals to Turkish liras

Convert GTQ to TRY at the real exchange rate

10 gtq
35.00 try

1.00000 GTQ = 3.50002 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GTQ to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8691.048387.19921.438011.663180.967518.5252
1GBP1.1507511.2063100.3421.654741.913851.1133521.3174
1USD0.95390.828981183.18151.371751.586550.922917.6717
1INR0.0114680.009965930.012021910.0164910.01907330.0110950.212447

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Turkish Lira
1 GTQ3.50002 TRY
5 GTQ17.50010 TRY
10 GTQ35.00020 TRY
20 GTQ70.00040 TRY
50 GTQ175.00100 TRY
100 GTQ350.00200 TRY
250 GTQ875.00500 TRY
500 GTQ1750.01000 TRY
1000 GTQ3500.02000 TRY
2000 GTQ7000.04000 TRY
5000 GTQ17500.10000 TRY
10000 GTQ35000.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 TRY0.28571 GTQ
5 TRY1.42856 GTQ
10 TRY2.85713 GTQ
20 TRY5.71426 GTQ
50 TRY14.28565 GTQ
100 TRY28.57130 GTQ
250 TRY71.42825 GTQ
500 TRY142.85650 GTQ
1000 TRY285.71300 GTQ
2000 TRY571.42600 GTQ
5000 TRY1428.56500 GTQ
10000 TRY2857.13000 GTQ