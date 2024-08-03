Euros to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert EUR to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
8,455.51 gtq

€1.000 EUR = Q8.456 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

EUR to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.48568.4856
Low8.35708.2953
Average8.42498.3947
Change0.68%1.12%
View full history

1 EUR to GTQ stats

The performance of EUR to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.4856 and a 30 day low of 8.3570. This means the 30 day average was 8.4249. The change for EUR to GTQ was 0.68.

The performance of EUR to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.4856 and a 90 day low of 8.2953. This means the 90 day average was 8.3947. The change for EUR to GTQ was 1.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 EUR8.45551 GTQ
5 EUR42.27755 GTQ
10 EUR84.55510 GTQ
20 EUR169.11020 GTQ
50 EUR422.77550 GTQ
100 EUR845.55100 GTQ
250 EUR2,113.87750 GTQ
500 EUR4,227.75500 GTQ
1000 EUR8,455.51000 GTQ
2000 EUR16,911.02000 GTQ
5000 EUR42,277.55000 GTQ
10000 EUR84,555.10000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Euro
1 GTQ0.11827 EUR
5 GTQ0.59133 EUR
10 GTQ1.18266 EUR
20 GTQ2.36532 EUR
50 GTQ5.91330 EUR
100 GTQ11.82660 EUR
250 GTQ29.56650 EUR
500 GTQ59.13300 EUR
1000 GTQ118.26600 EUR
2000 GTQ236.53200 EUR
5000 GTQ591.33000 EUR
10000 GTQ1,182.66000 EUR