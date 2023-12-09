10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert CNY to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
10,923 gtq

1.00000 CNY = 1.09230 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CNY1.09230 GTQ
5 CNY5.46150 GTQ
10 CNY10.92300 GTQ
20 CNY21.84600 GTQ
50 CNY54.61500 GTQ
100 CNY109.23000 GTQ
250 CNY273.07500 GTQ
500 CNY546.15000 GTQ
1000 CNY1092.30000 GTQ
2000 CNY2184.60000 GTQ
5000 CNY5461.50000 GTQ
10000 CNY10923.00000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GTQ0.91550 CNY
5 GTQ4.57752 CNY
10 GTQ9.15503 CNY
20 GTQ18.31006 CNY
50 GTQ45.77515 CNY
100 GTQ91.55030 CNY
250 GTQ228.87575 CNY
500 GTQ457.75150 CNY
1000 GTQ915.50300 CNY
2000 GTQ1831.00600 CNY
5000 GTQ4577.51500 CNY
10000 GTQ9155.03000 CNY