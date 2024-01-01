Convert GTQ to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to Chinese yuan rmb

1,000 gtq
935.28 cny

Q1.000 GTQ = ¥0.9353 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:11
How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GTQ0.93528 CNY
5 GTQ4.67641 CNY
10 GTQ9.35282 CNY
20 GTQ18.70564 CNY
50 GTQ46.76410 CNY
100 GTQ93.52820 CNY
250 GTQ233.82050 CNY
500 GTQ467.64100 CNY
1000 GTQ935.28200 CNY
2000 GTQ1,870.56400 CNY
5000 GTQ4,676.41000 CNY
10000 GTQ9,352.82000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CNY1.06920 GTQ
5 CNY5.34600 GTQ
10 CNY10.69200 GTQ
20 CNY21.38400 GTQ
50 CNY53.46000 GTQ
100 CNY106.92000 GTQ
250 CNY267.30000 GTQ
500 CNY534.60000 GTQ
1000 CNY1,069.20000 GTQ
2000 CNY2,138.40000 GTQ
5000 CNY5,346.00000 GTQ
10000 CNY10,692.00000 GTQ