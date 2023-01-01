1 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GTQ to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
911.52 cny

1.00000 GTQ = 0.91151 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GTQ0.91151 CNY
5 GTQ4.55757 CNY
10 GTQ9.11515 CNY
20 GTQ18.23030 CNY
50 GTQ45.57575 CNY
100 GTQ91.15150 CNY
250 GTQ227.87875 CNY
500 GTQ455.75750 CNY
1000 GTQ911.51500 CNY
2000 GTQ1823.03000 CNY
5000 GTQ4557.57500 CNY
10000 GTQ9115.15000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CNY1.09707 GTQ
5 CNY5.48535 GTQ
10 CNY10.97070 GTQ
20 CNY21.94140 GTQ
50 CNY54.85350 GTQ
100 CNY109.70700 GTQ
250 CNY274.26750 GTQ
500 CNY548.53500 GTQ
1000 CNY1097.07000 GTQ
2000 CNY2194.14000 GTQ
5000 CNY5485.35000 GTQ
10000 CNY10970.70000 GTQ