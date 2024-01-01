Guatemalan quetzals to South African rand today

Convert GTQ to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
2,411.62 zar

1.000 GTQ = 2.412 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3941.4731.6630.96818.171
1 GBP1.1711.272105.8071.7241.9471.13321.269
1 USD0.920.786183.2011.3551.5310.89116.725
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / South African Rand
1 GTQ2.41162 ZAR
5 GTQ12.05810 ZAR
10 GTQ24.11620 ZAR
20 GTQ48.23240 ZAR
50 GTQ120.58100 ZAR
100 GTQ241.16200 ZAR
250 GTQ602.90500 ZAR
500 GTQ1,205.81000 ZAR
1000 GTQ2,411.62000 ZAR
2000 GTQ4,823.24000 ZAR
5000 GTQ12,058.10000 ZAR
10000 GTQ24,116.20000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 ZAR0.41466 GTQ
5 ZAR2.07330 GTQ
10 ZAR4.14660 GTQ
20 ZAR8.29320 GTQ
50 ZAR20.73300 GTQ
100 ZAR41.46600 GTQ
250 ZAR103.66500 GTQ
500 ZAR207.33000 GTQ
1000 ZAR414.66000 GTQ
2000 ZAR829.32000 GTQ
5000 ZAR2,073.30000 GTQ
10000 ZAR4,146.60000 GTQ