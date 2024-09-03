Swedish krona to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 0.750 today, reflecting a -0.500% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.512% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 0.762 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.749 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.404% decrease in value.