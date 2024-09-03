Guatemalan quetzal to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Swedish kronor is currently 1.330 today, reflecting a 0.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.870% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 1.330 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.310 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.345% increase in value.