Israeli new sheqels to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert ILS to GTQ

1,000 ils
2,133.30 gtq

1.000 ILS = 2.133 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6761.4721.6590.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.191.7241.9421.13321.328
1 USD0.9170.783183.1161.3491.520.88716.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 ILS2.13330 GTQ
5 ILS10.66650 GTQ
10 ILS21.33300 GTQ
20 ILS42.66600 GTQ
50 ILS106.66500 GTQ
100 ILS213.33000 GTQ
250 ILS533.32500 GTQ
500 ILS1,066.65000 GTQ
1000 ILS2,133.30000 GTQ
2000 ILS4,266.60000 GTQ
5000 ILS10,666.50000 GTQ
10000 ILS21,333.00000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GTQ0.46876 ILS
5 GTQ2.34379 ILS
10 GTQ4.68757 ILS
20 GTQ9.37514 ILS
50 GTQ23.43785 ILS
100 GTQ46.87570 ILS
250 GTQ117.18925 ILS
500 GTQ234.37850 ILS
1000 GTQ468.75700 ILS
2000 GTQ937.51400 ILS
5000 GTQ2,343.78500 ILS
10000 GTQ4,687.57000 ILS