Hungarian forints to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert HUF to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
215.70 gtq

1.000 HUF = 0.02157 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9160.7831.3491.3418.68983.0931.52
1 EUR1.09210.8541.4731.46220.490.7011.66
1 GBP1.2781.1711.7241.71123.876106.1561.942
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99313.85161.5831.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Guatemalan Quetzal
2000 HUF43.13900 GTQ
5000 HUF107.84750 GTQ
10000 HUF215.69500 GTQ
15000 HUF323.54250 GTQ
20000 HUF431.39000 GTQ
30000 HUF647.08500 GTQ
40000 HUF862.78000 GTQ
50000 HUF1,078.47500 GTQ
60000 HUF1,294.17000 GTQ
100000 HUF2,156.95000 GTQ
150000 HUF3,235.42500 GTQ
200000 HUF4,313.90000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Hungarian Forint
1 GTQ46.36170 HUF
5 GTQ231.80850 HUF
10 GTQ463.61700 HUF
20 GTQ927.23400 HUF
50 GTQ2,318.08500 HUF
100 GTQ4,636.17000 HUF
250 GTQ11,590.42500 HUF
500 GTQ23,180.85000 HUF
1000 GTQ46,361.70000 HUF
2000 GTQ92,723.40000 HUF
5000 GTQ231,808.50000 HUF
10000 GTQ463,617.00000 HUF