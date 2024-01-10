불가리아 레프 → 과테말라 케찰

실제 환율로 BGN → GTQ 변환

1,000 bgn
4,385.23 gtq

1.00000 BGN = 4.38523 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8610751.0968591.07511.467531.637210.9336918.6348
1 GBP1.1613411.27385105.7721.704351.901411.0843321.6419
1 USD0.91170.785022183.03331.337951.492650.8512516.9894
1 INR0.010980.00945430.012043410.01611340.01797650.01025190.204609

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 과테말라 케찰 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GTQ을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → GTQ 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 과테말라 케찰
1 BGN4.38523 GTQ
5 BGN21.92615 GTQ
10 BGN43.85230 GTQ
20 BGN87.70460 GTQ
50 BGN219.26150 GTQ
100 BGN438.52300 GTQ
250 BGN1096.30750 GTQ
500 BGN2192.61500 GTQ
1000 BGN4385.23000 GTQ
2000 BGN8770.46000 GTQ
5000 BGN21926.15000 GTQ
10000 BGN43852.30000 GTQ
환율 과테말라 케찰 / 불가리아 레프
1 GTQ0.22804 BGN
5 GTQ1.14019 BGN
10 GTQ2.28038 BGN
20 GTQ4.56076 BGN
50 GTQ11.40190 BGN
100 GTQ22.80380 BGN
250 GTQ57.00950 BGN
500 GTQ114.01900 BGN
1000 GTQ228.03800 BGN
2000 GTQ456.07600 BGN
5000 GTQ1140.19000 BGN
10000 GTQ2280.38000 BGN